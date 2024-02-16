As many parts of Nigeria continue to experience escalating high temperatures, a man has shown off his airconditioner

The man said he never knew owning an airconditioner was an achievement until the current heat started

He was spotted in the video carefully cleaning the cooling machine, to the admiration of people who wish they also owned one

A Nigerian man expressed happiness that he invested in an airconditioner before now.

With the current heat being experienced in many parts of the country, the man said he has realised the importance of owning an air conditioner.

The man cleans his AC carefully with pride. Photo credit: TikTok/@bobbyxlord_.

According to him, the current heat wave has made him know that buying an air conditioner was an achievement.

In a video posted by @bobbyxlord_, the man was spotted carefully cleaning his airconditioner, making some people wish they also owned one.

With the ongoing heat, many people have resorted to sleeping outside or using rechargeable fans.

Reactions as man cleans his AC

@CLINTON_CASTOR commented:

"You fit get AC make you no get light."

@Marshalphil said:

"I open my window bat fly enter."

@god_wyn commented:

"Who buy AC now we go post am congratulations."

@Utugar RG said:

"Tomorrow I wan go get my own the heat too much."

@ola commented:

"They begged me before I commot for bank today. The heat outside is too much."

@Fortune said:

"Omo, I sleep I see my body mark for bed."

@G.Ben reacted:

"Nah today I know say fan nah achievement."

@i_am_Ayomide remarked:

"Na inside my car I sleep last night we go again this night."

@Obata ifeadi said:

"The mosquitoes in my side should be classified as wild animals."

@Century said:

"Here in Ghana, you finish bathing and after one minute you’re already soaked in sweat."

Lady pays her sister to fan her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that due to the high intensity of heat being experienced in some states in Nigeria, a lady said she hired her sister to fan her.

Since there was no electricity to power the fan or air conditioner, the lady got her younger sister to do the job.

In a video trending on TikTok, her younger sister was spotted fanning her with a piece of paper.

