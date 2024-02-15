A schoolboy surprised a girl in his class with flowers as a Valentine’s Day gift to showcase his love for her

The thoughtful boy first hid the gift in his uniform and presented it to the girl when he got to where she was

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who appreciated the caring child in the comments section

A Nigerian boy has been making headlines for gifting a flower to his female classmate on Valentine's day.

The video shared on TikTok by @schoolboy100 melted hearts online as netizens gushed over his kind gesture.

Boy gifts flower to classmate



Schoolboy gives classmate flowers on Valentine's Day

As he made an entry into the class, he hid the flower inside his uniform and shyly used one hand to cover his face due to the reactions of his classmates.

The girl who was blushing so hard took the flowers from him immediately after he presented them to her.

The video was captioned:

“God when.”

Reactions as schoolboy showcases Valentine's gift

The schoolboy’s little gift to his classmate left netizens in awe.

@unstoppableabt reacted:

“They’re too young to be doing love things. They should be more focused on becoming a better version of themselves.”

@bspark_zamani said:

“Some people will start forming now that they’ve never done this before.”

@tutubaby25 commented:

“Even this type I never see for my life.”

@Kelcylinks reacted:

“See pikin wey dey send go school, he go dey find love.”

@just_sonia. wrote:

“So this small girl don first me collect flower.”

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“Where is their class teacher? One or two koboko for neck will do”.

Watch the video below:

