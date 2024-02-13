Thousands of TikTok users are commenting on the video of a little child who made funny facial expressions like an adult

In the short clip, which has received 43 million views, the child squeezed its face as if it were angry

Many funny comments suggest that the baby wanted to know if it was born into a family that is rich

Over 43 million people have viewed a short video of a newborn baby who made funny facial expressions.

In the short video, which was posted by Cuute Kids, the baby stared at those around as if it wanted to ask an important question.

The child wore a serious face. Photo credit: TikTok/@cuutee.kids.

Apart from the way the child stared, its face was tightly squeezed as if it was expressing anger.

Some funny TikTok users commented on the video and joked that the child wanted to know if it was born into a rich family or not.

Reactions to video of a baby with funny facial expression

@daphny commented:

"Am I born into a rich family or not?"

@Meko.00 said:

"The face of “what country is this?"

@HH asked:

"I am back HERE AGAIN?"

@Serge said:

"He’s like, where the hell am I?"

@Johannes Herbert commented:

"If you realize after reincarnation that you haven't gotten to where you actually wanted to go."

@user2626925129714Tatiana remarked:

"The stork was carrying it to Dubai, but dropped it in some poor village."

@Alyssa said:

"As someone who’s been on the earth for 37 years, I don’t blame him."

@gabby wilkinson commented:

"He judging the world already."

@fkxfrrfz12 said:

"It looks like reincarnation, only he remembers his past life."

@call said:

"It's not like he was born for the first time; it's like he's here again."

