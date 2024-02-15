The management of the university founded by Herbert Wigwe has vowed to continue on the path laid by the visionary late business tycoon for the institution

The Board of Trustees of Wigwe University has expressed its sorrow over the death of its founder, Dr Herbert Wigwe, who perished in a helicopter crash in the United States of America on February 9, 2024.

Dr Wigwe died along with his wife, Mrs Doreen Wigwe, his son, Mr Chizi Wigwe, and others. The board said it would continue to run the university with the vision and commitment of its founder, who was a visionary and a champion of education.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Professor Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), the board said it was with heavy hearts that it announced the tragic passing of Dr Wigwe, who was a visionary and a catalyst for Africa's future advancement, Arise News reported.

The board said:

"We extend our deepest condolences to his children, parents, family and loved ones at this difficult time. Dr. Wigwe was a visionary, whose commitment to education, as a catalyst for Africa’s future advancement, was inspiring and unwavering."

Management vows to continue founder's legacy

The board stated that Dr. Wigwe passionately believed that education drives progress and transformation. His vision for Wigwe University was firmly rooted in the belief that it could alter the course of African history.

According to the board, Dr. Wigwe envisioned Wigwe University as a hub for cultivating future fearless leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs who would significantly contribute to Africa's global reputation.

The trustees' board assured stakeholders, including potential students, faculty, and staff, that Wigwe University remains dedicated to realising the founder's dreams and aspirations for the institution.

It emphasised that the foundation laid by Dr. Wigwe for the university remains robust, and they are determined to honour the founder's legacy by continuing to develop a top-tier educational establishment.

The board pledged to tirelessly uphold the standards of academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact envisioned by Dr. Wigwe.

