A set of identical twins who got pregnant at the same time have given birth to their beautiful babies

The twin women shared lovely videos and photos from their photoshoot when they were heavily pregnant

Netizens who came across their post on social media took turns to shower accolades on the women

A heartwarming photoshoot of a set of identical twins who got pregnant at the same time has melted hearts online.

In a video shared by one of the twins @Prudence_128 on TikTok, the duo were captured posing sweetly with their baby bumps.

Identical twins deliver baby girls at the same time Photo credit: @prudence_128/TikTok.

Identical twins deliver babies same time

At the end of the clip, it was revealed that they had both given birth to baby girls; a revelation which left netizens in awe.

Some social media users wondered how they were able to get pregnant and give birth to their babies at the same time.

Reactions trail video of identical twins

The video sparked lots of reactions as netizens took turns to share their thoughts about the video.

Perkins Deutz Limited said:

“Everyone is tapping from their blessing without asking the right question. Na one Man get em?”

Kimberose commented:

“This is beautiful your joy shall be permanent in Jesus name.”

@lovelysifon said:

“Twins, u guys are amazing u even planned the pregnancy together, congratulations.”

@hounomaz reacted:

“Pregnant with same man? Na only dat one I wan hear.”

princessporsh1 said:

“Dey look like chef chi ahbi ma my eyes dey pain me.”

@africas_jagbajantis_vines11 said:

“But was it the same man that Nack them too? We dey wait for response.”

@jasonsfoodsng said:

“Beautiful. Grandma will will be stressed from double omugwo but it’s a good stress every grandma wants.”

Watch the video below:

