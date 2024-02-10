Pelumi Nubi, the Nigerian lady who is driving in her car from London, UK, to Lagos, Nigeria, revealed how much she spends on fuel

According to Pelumi, each day of the trip would cost her at least 50 Euros on fuel which is about N79,000

In a new video she shared, Pelumi was seen at a filling station buying fuel for her car; she is currently in Spain

The courageous Nigerian lady who is driving a car from London to Lagos said she spends a lot of money on fuel daily.

In a new video she posted on TikTok, the lady, Pelumi Nubi, was seen when she was buying fuel.

Pelumi said she spends a lot of money on fuel daily. Photo credit: TikTok/Pelumi Nubi.

She bought fuel amounting to 47 Euros, which is about N74,000. However, she said she actually spends about 50 Euros daily (N79,000) fueling the car.

The journey is expected to take Pelumi to 15 countries before she would finally arrive in Nigeria. She is country in Spain and may soon enter Africa.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pelumi's video

@Ann Bella said:

"Please, when you get to Lagos, I would like to go back with you."

@Denrele couture said:

"Safe journey please stay safe."

@Gracey said:

"I have been wondering how you charge though."

@archbishopT2 said:

"E5 is better than E10 though it’s expensive. It gives you more mileage."

@Poshkayy1 said:

"Can we get more videos? I checked YouTube and didn't get much."

Eguono Ramat ohwojeheri remarked:

"All the best pelumi."

@Ayomade_Art01 said:

"Well done m’am. you’re in my prayers ok."

@YABTDT SAID:

"safe journey Pelumi. much love."

@user96035593239284 ASKED:

"when you get to the Sahara desert how are you going to fuel your car."

@Oluwalonimi Omodunke said:

"I’m rooting for you Pelumi. Be careful out there."

Pelumi Nubi shows customised car

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pelumi Nubi showed her fans the interiors of the car she would use.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Pelumi said the car had a bed space she would use to catch some sleep.

She also said she took along a gas cooker she would use to make meals on her way.

