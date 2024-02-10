Austino Milado, the singer who composed the popular Super Eagle's anthem, has lamented that he has been abandoned

Milado wrote and sang the song titled 'Super Eagles Carry Go', and it stuck to the memories of Nigerians who use it during football tournaments

Even Super Eagles plays sing and vibe to the song, also known as 'Walele', during football events such as the ongoing African Cup of Nations

Austino Milado, the singer who sang the popular football song 'Super Eagles Carry Go' has resurfaced online.

In a video shared by roving storyteller, Lucky Udu, Milado said he was abandoned after he wrote and sang the song, which has become a football anthem.

Milado said he was in the streets.

Source: Youtube

Milado took time to tell the story of how he released the song, also known as 'Walele', saying he hoped the song would lift him up.

He, however lamented that his dream of making it through the popular street anthem never materialised because he was never recognised by the Super Eagle's team or the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

When asked if he made any efforts to contact the NFF, he said he contacted the marketing manager in 2002 but was threatened with a lawsuit for using the Super Eagle's brand for a song without permission.

Milado said he gave up and ultimately went back to the streets where he now does real estate, hoping to make it from there.

'Super Eagles Carry Go' is a popular street anthem used to celebrate football victories, and even the Super Eagles often vibe to the song in their camps.

Reactions to Milado's story

@paschalmarchaty9220 said:

"He needs a big-time recognition....someone asked me if he was still alive, I had to search and find this video now... A lot of people have been and is still vibing to that song, including the players themselves, and people need the updated version of the song."

@nobleidowu4919 commented:

"I love that album with passion. The song became a household song (national anthem). Everyone used to sing the song then."

@evangelistpeter7860 said:

"I feel very bad that he was not recognised. My dear your song always charges my spirit."

Super Eagles dance to Walele

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video showing the moment Nigerian players arrived for their semi-final game against South Africa has gone viral.

The video, which was posted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) showed the players displaying sweet dance moves to 'Super Eagles Carry Go' by Austino Milado.

Of particular note was Ola Aina, Super Eagles' defensive midfielder who carried a large speaker on his head.

