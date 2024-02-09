A TikTok video of a stunning and graceful Cape Verdean lady shaking her hips with vigour and charm went viral online

The lady seemed to enjoy herself in her home as she experimented with new hip movements, which impressed many viewers

Cape Verdean women have been drawing attention since the beginning of the AFCON competition

She danced happily. Photo credit: @mamichula.off/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video shared by @mamichula.off showcased the unique and elegant dance style of Cape Verde, which is influenced by African, Portuguese, and Brazilian rhythms.

The woman’s smile and energy radiated joy and happiness, making her video a source of inspiration and entertainment for many TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man falls for Cape Verdean women at AFCON match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that though Cape Verde may have lost their quarter-final match against South Africa on Friday, February 2, their women have been one of the talking points of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Football lovers who followed Cape Verde games marvelled at the beauty of their women, thanks to the camera unit always focusing their lens on them during AFCON matches.

One of the new fans of Cape Verdean women has gone viral over how he tried to do a video with them.

Source: Legit.ng