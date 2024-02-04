The beauty of Cape Verdean women has caught the attention of not just Nigerians but different football lovers following the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament

A trending video has shown how a Nigerian youth went the extra mile to have a moment with some Cape Verdean beauties

The video has amassed a million views as netizens gushed over how attractive women from the West African country are

Though Cape Verde may have lost their quarter-final match against South Africa on Friday, their women have been one of the talking points of AFCON 2023.

Football lovers who followed Cape Verde games marvelled at the beauty of their women thanks to the camera unit always focusing their lens on them during AFCON matches.

The young man fell for the fine ladies. Photo Credit: @achiraf_12

Source: TikTok

One of the new fans of Cape Verdean women has gone viral over how he tried to do a video with them.

The youth, a Nigerian man, shared a TikTok video where he could be seen having a quick moment with pretty Cape Verdean ladies.

@achiraf__12 waited for them at a part of the stadium and did a short recording with two women wearing Cape Verdean jerseys. The ladies seemed amused by his action.

Watch the video below:

People gush over Cape Verdean women

Jaymoney said:

"If you didn’t know Cape Verde was a country before This Afcon gather here."

Chukwuka utonwa said:

"I know Nigerian men, they are heading to Cape Verde because of the fine ladies, Cape Verde be ready for us."

NINO LUXURI said:

"Bro is impersonating us to get the girls."

Champz said:

"Baba don rush follow Cape Verde girls."

mezi1019 said:

"Next AFCON Cape Verde stadium all seats has been booked."

Liyema said:

"Cape Verde if you need a shoulder to cry on I'm here."

Dumisani said:

"Me walking around Cape Verde loving every woman I see."

Kosisochukwu said:

"Cape Verde women are welcome to visit Nigeria anytime."

Gerry said:

''Before you decide to get married, visit Cape Verde."

Black Stars supporter dances after Cape Verde defeated Ghana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Black Stars supporter was spotted dancing hard after his country's team lost to Cape Verde.

The game ended in a 2:1 defeat against Ghana, however, the Ghanaian supporter was not emotional like many others after the loss.

The man removed his Black Stars jersey and flaunted his potbelly while whining his waist and shaking his backside vigorously in the stands at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny.

The video got many people laughing hard.

Source: Legit.ng