A brilliant street artist saw a roasted corn seller and decided to draw her using a pencil and white paper

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David handed the piece of artwork to the roasted corn seller and she could not hide her happiness

When contacted, Dave told Legit.ng that he finds fulfilment in drawing random people he meets on the street

A street artist drew the image of a roasted corn seller and put smiles on her face.

The roasted corn seller was busy with her business when the artist arrived to buy corn from her.

The corn seller was surprised when she got the artwork. Photo credit: TikTok/@davspen_art.

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, zoomed in on the corn seller and started drawing her image with his pencil and paper.

When David was done, he handed over the artwork to the corn seller, and she received it with a lot of happiness.

Street artist draws roasted corn seller in Ibadan

She was surprised when she got the paper and saw how the artist drew her perfectly.

The corn seller smiled as she showed people the piece of artwork. When contacted, David told Legit.ng that he likes putting smiles on people's faces using his art.

His words:

"I saw her at Apata Dogo Ibadan. I didn’t charge her money. She was very happy. I feel fulfilled! because their happiness is my strength and motivation."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as street artist draws corn seller in Ibadan

@sidouone123 said:

"Smile from the heart. The joy from the bottom of her heart. I love this wen you make people smile. God will continue to bless you."

@Surya Prakash rajan commented:

"Wonderful beauty. The girl and the beautiful art."

@Diomande Ibrahim IbnFaruk Akess said:

"God put a smile on your face, too. Thanks."

@fredrickkatende62 said:

"Wow, I like the way she reacted."

@D.more said:

"The woman was pleased."

Source: Legit.ng