A lady who has good football talent scored a nice goal by playing the ball into the door

In a trending TikTok video, the lady positioned the ball and kicked it nicely, surprising those who thought she couldn't do it

The way the ball slid into the door impressed many of her followers, and they went to the comment section to praise her

A lady with impressive football skills has gone viral after she was spotted kicking the ball nicely.

In a video shared on TikTok by @lilyco.2, the lady played the ball into a narrow door from a long distance.

Many who saw the video said they never believed what she did with the ball was possible.

Some said they were watching patiently to see what she wanted to do with the ball, and they were impressed by the way she kicked it.

In the video, she positioned the ball properly and tapped it stylishly, and it flew into the door.

The lady went into a wild celebration just like a professional player who has scored a heart trick.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady plays football nicely

@Adegoke Olusola commented:

"I swear you shocked me this is nice free kick."

@Bella said:

"My sister get full doings."

@sirbalo doings remarked:

"Big woman your doings choke I swear."

@Incarnate23 remarked:

"Keep it up sweetie, I'll come and keep practicing baby."

@Nwa Awo said:

"No be juju be that?"

@Cautidian tips said:

"We saw something behind."

@jackmira said:

"Lovely and impressive."

