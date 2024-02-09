A video of a baby standing for the first time after Nigeria scored against South Africa has stunned netizens

The baby, who was seated on a chair, stood up to rejoice immediately after the goal was scored

The baby's reaction ignited massive reactions from netizens who expressed their opinions in the comments section

A baby joined Nigerians to celebrate their win against South Africa in the Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinals.

The baby, captured watching the football match with all seriousness, took a bold step immediately after Nigeria won.

Baby stands for the first time during AFCON semifinals Photo credit: @chrisbeauty3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby stands for the first time

According to her mother, who was identified as @chrisbeauty3 on TikTok, her baby stood up for the first time to celebrate the Super Eagles win.

The baby stood up in the video to rejoice immediately after Super Eagles player Iheanacho scored a penalty kick.

The video was captioned:

“My baby stood up for the first time for Nigeria’s goal. Nigeria baby.”

Baby's reaction to Nigeria's win trends

The video has sparked lots of reactions amongst netizens in the comments section.

Daisy reacted:

“My baby gal dey loyal for her country.”

@king SaDaChi said:

“A true Nigerian, there is a spot for your baby at the vawulance academy. Your baby has won a free scholarship to the vawulance academy.”

Beautiful Nene reacted:

“Is this not that Baby that loves vawulence.??Raise am Raise am…”

@theAnonymousperson said:

“CHILD OF DESTINY,DESTINED TO BE A WINNER.”

THAT ANAMBRA GURL said:

“Nigerian meme don post you for ig, our baby Dey trend.”

Queen Valour Royalty d said:

“Blood is thicker than water the boy understands and is proud of his country.”

Betty Micheals reacted:

“Awwnn dis baby is indeed a Nigerian.”

VIKTOH_GRAM reacted:

“Dis one na next super eagles savour ohh.”

Yeshuwa026 said:

“Football academy straight, you don't need another sign o. God don show you o. boy or girl make the baby play ball. Simple!!”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng