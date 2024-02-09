A viral TikTok video showed the jubilation of some Nigerian passengers on a flight as they watched their national team beat South Africa

The men could not contain their excitement as they witnessed the Super Eagles win the penalty shootout

Nigeria, who has been on fine form, has qualified for the final, where they faced the host nation Ivory Coast on Sunday

A captivating video that captured the ecstatic reactions of some Nigerian travellers on a plane has gone viral on TikTok.

The video as shared by @naijasense showed how the passengers followed the live broadcast of the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

They were very happy. Photo credit: @naijasense/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The men were glued to their screens as they cheered for the Super Eagles, who were locked in a tense battle with the Bafana Bafana.

Despite being thousands of feet above the ground, they did not let the altitude dampen their spirits.

They erupted in celebration as they saw their team clinch the victory in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TRansaction reaction:

“Omo see rich people vibe.”

God's favorite said:

“Imagine say the pilot na sought African.”

Agwaziam Ike wrote:

“How pilot take know? network dey there abi dem radio the guy.”

Vikki pantz:

“Imagine dis people where watching d match live and umped up to jubilate when Nigeria won d match.. honestly I no even know wetin I dey think sef.”

Sirley:

“The lifestyle cost.”

Solomon:

“Me I go just dey shocked so pilot is watching the match.”

Beltrand:

“Not me thinking if the pilot was from South Africa it's gone.”

Charity Onya:

“See as them comport themselves because they dey for plane if not they for scatter everywhere.”

Elems lam:

Too many big men. Some of them don't care. Financial burdens full their head.”

User6036935716151:

“In the air, on the sea, under the earth Nigerians are celebrating everywhere.”

Amaka Nwa:

“No be my uncle voice be dat.”

Heavenly P:

“I wish you had captured the moment he announced it.

Nigerian teacher receives standing ovation from South Africa students after Super Eagles’ win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming TikTok video of South African pupils showing respect to their Nigerian educator who came to school after the Super Eagles’ triumph in the AFCON semi-final has gone viral on social media.

The video captured the moment the teacher, who taught in a South African school, looked proud and confident as he walked majestically through a corridor of pupils who clapped for him to celebrate his country’s win over Bafana Bafana.

The video, as shared by @fisbaba, has received thousands of likes and comments from viewers who praised the educator’s patriotism and the pupils’ courtesy.

Source: Legit.ng