Global site navigation

Local editions

Road to Final: Nigerian Men on a Plane Celebrated Super Eagles’ AFCON Semi-Final Win Over SA
People

Road to Final: Nigerian Men on a Plane Celebrated Super Eagles’ AFCON Semi-Final Win Over SA

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A viral TikTok video showed the jubilation of some Nigerian passengers on a flight as they watched their national team beat South Africa
  • The men could not contain their excitement as they witnessed the Super Eagles win the penalty shootout
  • Nigeria, who has been on fine form, has qualified for the final, where they faced the host nation Ivory Coast on Sunday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A captivating video that captured the ecstatic reactions of some Nigerian travellers on a plane has gone viral on TikTok.

The video as shared by @naijasense showed how the passengers followed the live broadcast of the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

Photo of men on airplane
They were very happy. Photo credit: @naijasense/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The men were glued to their screens as they cheered for the Super Eagles, who were locked in a tense battle with the Bafana Bafana.

Read also

AFCON: Family dog’s happy reaction as Nigeria’s super eagle advances to final on penalty emerges

Despite being thousands of feet above the ground, they did not let the altitude dampen their spirits.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

They erupted in celebration as they saw their team clinch the victory in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TRansaction reaction:

“Omo see rich people vibe.”

God's favorite said:

“Imagine say the pilot na sought African.”

Agwaziam Ike wrote:

“How pilot take know? network dey there abi dem radio the guy.”

Vikki pantz:

“Imagine dis people where watching d match live and umped up to jubilate when Nigeria won d match.. honestly I no even know wetin I dey think sef.”

Sirley:

“The lifestyle cost.”

Solomon:

“Me I go just dey shocked so pilot is watching the match.”

Beltrand:

“Not me thinking if the pilot was from South Africa it's gone.”

Read also

"Na only girls full here": Female students scream, jump excitedly after Nigeria made it to AFCON finals

Charity Onya:

“See as them comport themselves because they dey for plane if not they for scatter everywhere.”

Elems lam:

Too many big men. Some of them don't care. Financial burdens full their head.”

User6036935716151:

“In the air, on the sea, under the earth Nigerians are celebrating everywhere.”

Amaka Nwa:

“No be my uncle voice be dat.”

Heavenly P:

“I wish you had captured the moment he announced it.

Nigerian teacher receives standing ovation from South Africa students after Super Eagles’ win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming TikTok video of South African pupils showing respect to their Nigerian educator who came to school after the Super Eagles’ triumph in the AFCON semi-final has gone viral on social media.

The video captured the moment the teacher, who taught in a South African school, looked proud and confident as he walked majestically through a corridor of pupils who clapped for him to celebrate his country’s win over Bafana Bafana.

Read also

AFCON: Granny’s fervent prayers tugs at hearts as Nigeria win crucial penalty against South Africa

The video, as shared by @fisbaba, has received thousands of likes and comments from viewers who praised the educator’s patriotism and the pupils’ courtesy.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel