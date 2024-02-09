every timewife’sneighbour’sman’sshouldundoingA Nigerian man has shared a video showcasing the object he saw in his hotel room that left him bewildered

In the video shared via Instagram, he questioned why the hotel management made their towel look like a snake

Netizens who watched the video shared their opinions on what the shape of the towel meant

A Nigerian man has sought answers from netizens after seeing the towel in his hotel room in a weird shape at different times.

According to him, everytime his hotel room was cleaned, he always returned to see his towel on his bed in a particular shape.

Man sees strange towel Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram, EMMANUEL GOUJON/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Instagram

Man seeks answers about weird towel shape

He claimed that the towel always had a scary shape that looked like a snake kept on the bed.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Sharing the video on social media, he sought answers from internet users to know what the shape of the towel meant.

In his words:

“Abeg how hotel go do towel like this? Wetin be the meaning?”

Reactions trail video video of snake-shaped towel

Netizens answered the man’s question with different opinions in the comments section.

@brodashaggi reacted:

“This one na Super snake. Still in celebration spirit my bro.”

@generalbravo1 said:

“The towel is shaped like a swan 2. Swan is known for cleanness.”

@iam_linchpin reacted:

“Nneka the pretty serpent hotel & suites. Run o.”

@carphy_flinks reacted:

“Na duck because you go durk babe.”

@stanleyigboanugo7 said:

“That's talent the housekeeper should be appreciated that's a goose.”

@abayomi_alvin said:

“Don't be a bush person c'mon!!! Enjoy the money you paid jo! The hotel dey package themselves ni.”

@official_daisy94 said:

“I won't sleep in this room. Heaven knows. What kind of expensive joke is this?”

@civiolinist reacted:

“It's peacock a interprets: Beauty and peace.”

@mcallamano said:

“It was supposed to be two facing each other to form the heart shape, but the cleaner was in a hurry.”

@nrindioma said:

“I have this video exactly mine even had red petals around, especially Dubai hotels Omoo I was always wondering why they had to decorate with this shape.”

Lady sees strange object inside fish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady recently found a tied padlock inside a fish she bought from the market for cooking. A Nigerian man identified as @fargomoni85 on TikTok shared a video of the lady showcasing the padlock tied with a red thread.

She held the padlock with a stick while making a video of the rare discovery. According to the man who shared the video, it was found by his neighbour’s wife’s friend when she was washing the fish she had bought from a market in Ibadan, Oyo state.

He also revealed that he and the lady untied the padlock to set whoever and whatever was tied free. Furthermore, he stated that no evil shall befall him or the lady for untying the padlock.

Source: Legit.ng