A Nigerian lady was shocked to the bones after opening the fish she purchased from the market

In a trending video, she showcased the padlock tied with a red thread that she found inside the fish

Some netizens in the comments section claimed the padlock was used to tie someone’s destiny

A Nigerian lady recently found a tied padlock inside a fish she bought from the market for cooking.

A Nigerian man identified as @fargomoni85 on TikTok shared a video of the lady showcasing the padlock that was tied with a red thread.

Lady finds strange object inside fish Photo credit: @fargomoni/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video of padlock inside fish makes waves

She held the padlock with a stick while making a video of the rare discovery.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to the man who shared the video, it was found by his neighbour’s wife’s friend when she was washing the fish she had bought from a market in Ibadan, Oyo state.

He also revealed that he and the lady untied the padlock to set whoever and whatever was tied free.

Furthermore, he stated that no evil shall befall him or the lady for untying the padlock.

The video was captioned:

“A lady found this in a fish bought from a market in Ibadan. God have mercy.”

Reactions trail of padlock inside fish

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who were shocked at the discovery.

@bernicemensah073 reacted:

“You should have unlocked it that was chrisean rock.”

KIM CLASSIC 84R said:

“I saw something like this at the beach few years ago I unlocked it Omo immediately I got sick is only God that didn't kill me that year I nearly die.”

Lakieysworld reacted:

“Please loose and unlock the padlock please.”

Adeola importation D said:

“The woman for loose it haha somebody destiny.”

Charles 30BG said:

“This girl don kill me (abeg unlock am nah my babe lock me.”

BIG BOY N said:

“Opening it might be good or bad Mk e no be say dem lock person or maybe person lock him work Mk dem no sack am.”

@ashimitemitope585 said:

“Then don lock person destiny come throw am inside water. God Abeg o.”

ALEXALLEN2434 reacted:

“It might be yahoo boy wey lock him client no unlock ham, if no be client dem lock.”

Queen Daniel532 said:

“God of wonders.His/Her freedom is now.. God of all possibilities. please loose rhe rope mbok.”

Watch the video below:

Lady finds letter in younger brother's bag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, known as Mayah, has made public the love letter she found in her younger brother's bag as he returned from school. Mayah said she found the letter while her mum was going through his bag to see what he had learnt at school that day.

According to her, he seemed to have forgotten the letter in the bag. In the letter, the lad poured out his heart to his schoolmate, who he loves, describing her as the rose of Sharon. The lad complimented her body parts and how death cannot separate them. After he thanked her for being his first Val, he attached the lyrics to Young John's song Xtra Cool to the letter.

The lady said the letter's content stunned her and left her mum short of words. "She (her mum) was short of words," she said when replying a netizen who asked how her mother felt about the letter.

Source: Legit.ng