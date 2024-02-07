A lady shared a hilarious video of a one-storey building that had only the top floor renovated

The lady disclosed that she saw the building around her area and decided to share it with her followers

This came weeks after another video of the building went viral due to its funny design and outlook

A duplex in Nigeria with a funny outlook has been making headlines for some time now.

A photo of the house was shared sometime ago, and it captured the attention of netizens due to the fact that only the top part of the building was renovated.

Video of duplex with funny design Photo credit: @ellaoba892/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares funny video duplex

In a new video, a lady identified as @elleoba892 on TikTok shared another clip of the house, stating that she saw the building around Ori Okuta Ikorodu, Lagos state.

In the video, the top floor of the building was painted and also had some exquisite exteriors, while the ground floor was unpainted with some cracks on the wall.

According to the lady, she was told that the person who lives in the up part was a young rich man.

She wrote:

“Finally I found dis building for my area shae But dem talk say nah pablo dey live for up.”

Reactions trail video of half-renovated building

The video shared via her official account sparked reactions from netizens.

Teddy said:

“Abeg were Pablo dey pass go up?”

Eniola N said:

“So this house is real.”

@immahnoel_Akin's reacted:

“But if na Pablo do this kind thing lasslass he go fit buy the house from landlord pursue the remain tenants collect pablets.”

@kasandra paige reacted:

“Second wife pikin dom cashout e come renovate only him mama side.”

Steve Naka said:

“This is the true definition of "I shall be on top of my enemy.”

Hermione:

"Oh Na Pablo get am? I finally found the owner of the building."

Ask.off.Ebi said:

“Na WA which state is dis?”

Watch the video below:

