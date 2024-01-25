Global site navigation

“Secret Behind It”: Man Shares Reason Why an Upstairs House Looks Like Two Different Worlds
People

“Secret Behind It”: Man Shares Reason Why an Upstairs House Looks Like Two Different Worlds

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A video that showed a house with a modern and luxurious upper floor and a dilapidated and outdated lower floor went viral online
  • The house looked like it belonged to two different owners, despite being a single building
  • The video amused many viewers, who wondered how and why such a house existed in the first place

A video that captured the striking contrast between the two floors of a house has sparked curiosity and amusement on social media.

The video revealed that the upper floor of the house was furnished with modern and luxurious amenities, such as a spacious living room, a sleek kitchen, and a cozy bedroom.

Photo of young man
The house funny. Photo credit; @habbiemore/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The lower floor, however, was left in a state of decay and neglect. The house looked like it was divided into two separate properties, each with a different owner and style, despite being a single building.

The video shared by @habbiemore intrigued and entertained many viewers, who wanted to know the story behind the unusual and hilarious house.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

PrettyHardeyinka reacted:

“Na family house, second wife pikin don come renovate he mum apartment.”

Abisola 04 said:

“Na pablo rent upstairs na landlord get downstairs.”

Esav wrote:

“There mUst be a difference between the owner and the tenant.”

Khadeejah Adekanmbi:

“Fit be say dem inherit the house. Na one person get up, na another person get down.”

Ayoola:

“I told olori ebi not to do this but he no hear.”

Firstlady:

“Na two landlord dey dere, na who get money pass dey show.”

Ajokeade:

“This place no fit pass Odonguyan.”

Lasisi Ewaoluwa:

“This happened when the man married two wife's ..upper ones are organized.”

Danieloreoluwa29:

“Happiness Na ikorodu o00 .not lbadan.”

Adaezeandrew:

“Wendystephen06 dem don post una house.”

Symplyhighshow:

“Pablo don go renovate landlord house.”

Classic Bae:

“That is why I love my country.”

Amazing scents100:

“This life no balance at all.”

Razzaq:

“Nah two old brothers get the land, one build house and the second one died, the second man son is now a Pablo and came to ask for his father piece of.”

Tee touch:

“I don se house wey I want rent you see the upstairs na only Pablo wife ike me fit stay for there.”

Nigerian man builds strange house with trap door upstairs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video circulating online has caused a debate among viewers as it showed an exit door attached to a storey building without a balcony.

The peculiar positioning of the door has left netizens questioning its practicality, as it appeared that the only way to enter or exit would be through a daring jump.

In the video, the person behind the camera expressed his amusement, wondering if the architect of the building expected residents to arrive with parachutes or ladders.

