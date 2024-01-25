“Secret Behind It”: Man Shares Reason Why an Upstairs House Looks Like Two Different Worlds
- A video that showed a house with a modern and luxurious upper floor and a dilapidated and outdated lower floor went viral online
- The house looked like it belonged to two different owners, despite being a single building
- The video amused many viewers, who wondered how and why such a house existed in the first place
A video that captured the striking contrast between the two floors of a house has sparked curiosity and amusement on social media.
The video revealed that the upper floor of the house was furnished with modern and luxurious amenities, such as a spacious living room, a sleek kitchen, and a cozy bedroom.
The lower floor, however, was left in a state of decay and neglect. The house looked like it was divided into two separate properties, each with a different owner and style, despite being a single building.
The video shared by @habbiemore intrigued and entertained many viewers, who wanted to know the story behind the unusual and hilarious house.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
PrettyHardeyinka reacted:
“Na family house, second wife pikin don come renovate he mum apartment.”
Abisola 04 said:
“Na pablo rent upstairs na landlord get downstairs.”
Esav wrote:
“There mUst be a difference between the owner and the tenant.”
Khadeejah Adekanmbi:
“Fit be say dem inherit the house. Na one person get up, na another person get down.”
Ayoola:
“I told olori ebi not to do this but he no hear.”
Firstlady:
“Na two landlord dey dere, na who get money pass dey show.”
Ajokeade:
“This place no fit pass Odonguyan.”
Lasisi Ewaoluwa:
“This happened when the man married two wife's ..upper ones are organized.”
Danieloreoluwa29:
“Happiness Na ikorodu o00 .not lbadan.”
Adaezeandrew:
“Wendystephen06 dem don post una house.”
Symplyhighshow:
“Pablo don go renovate landlord house.”
Classic Bae:
“That is why I love my country.”
Amazing scents100:
“This life no balance at all.”
Razzaq:
“Nah two old brothers get the land, one build house and the second one died, the second man son is now a Pablo and came to ask for his father piece of.”
Tee touch:
“I don se house wey I want rent you see the upstairs na only Pablo wife ike me fit stay for there.”
Nigerian man builds strange house with trap door upstairs
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video circulating online has caused a debate among viewers as it showed an exit door attached to a storey building without a balcony.
The peculiar positioning of the door has left netizens questioning its practicality, as it appeared that the only way to enter or exit would be through a daring jump.
In the video, the person behind the camera expressed his amusement, wondering if the architect of the building expected residents to arrive with parachutes or ladders.
