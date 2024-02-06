People were touched by a video of Nigerian footballers heading to the Afcon semi-final against South Africa

The spirited Nigerian squad looked determined as they hoped for a positive result that would send them to the final

Despite Osimhen’s absence in the video, which raised concerns about his injury, it seemed the striker was fit to play

A heartwarming video of the Nigerian footballers on their way to the Afcon semi-final match against South Africa has stirred emotions among the fans.

The lively Nigerian team, dressed in their casual jerseys, looked focused and confident as they boarded the bus that would take them to the stadium.

Update on Osimhen. Photo credit: Legit.ng archive

Source: Getty Images

They hoped for a favourable outcome that would secure their spot in the final and bring glory to their nation.

Despite the absence of Osimhen, the star striker, in the video clip, which sparked worries as shared by @callum_1240 about his possible injury, it seemed that he was ready to play as there was no official statement on his fitness level.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nzubechi reacted:

“Update.. Victor Osimhen is back for tomorrow's game.”

Yusuf said:

“No be osimhen rest for that wall.”

JUNIOR baller wrote:

“Waiting do osimhen abeg.”

Candy BTC:

“See abg I no won here say my ticket cut ooo.”

Justice forex:

“Jesus but what happened to osimhen.”

Akajiaku7:

“What is really happening to victor abeg.”

Flash Hilarious:

“Wetin do Osimhen e get injury?”

Mighty picolo:

“They better go back oh.”

Ss Power:

“Congratulations in advance up Super eagles for life.”

Amysax:

“Nothing sup.will go still win day came back to back.”

Blessing bitrus228:

“May the grace of God be with you guys asi covered you all with the blood of Jesus Amen.”

User8849792654493:

“I told Dem to send osimhen aboniki balm but Dem refuse now you see am.”

Abigailmaikefi:

“Abeg....make all this one turn to joke oo00...we need revenge Grammy on tomorroWw...i carry God beg una ...hope na joke.”

Suleimansaliha:

“Osimhen on his way Already check Pooja media.”

Anibaba:

“Na osi-baba dey lean for wall so naa.”

Osimhen declared fit to face South Africa, joins training

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen, who is the Super Eagles of Nigeria's biggest name in attack, had been a doubt for the AFCON 2023 semifinal match.

But going by a fresh update via the official X handle of the Super Eagles on Tuesday evening, February 6, the Napoli striker has joined the team in Bouaké and trained with the squad.

Similarly, the chairman of Sporting Lagos FC, Godwin Enakhena, shared a 28-second video of Osimhen training in Bouaké.

