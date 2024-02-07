A Nigerian lady has stirred emotions on the TikTok app after sharing a video of her mentally challenged mother

The lady reiterated that she was still very proud of her mother even though she had become mentally unstable

Netizens who watched the heartbreaking clip sympathised with the lady and prayed for divine healing

A young Nigerian lady has shared a sad video showcasing the state of her mother who is now mentally unstable.

The lady identified as @zikora691 on TikTok ignited lots of emotional reactions from netizens with her post.

Lady shows off her mentally challenged mum Photo credit: @zikora691/TikTok.

Lady says she's proud of 'insane' mother

According to the lady, despite the mental state of her mother, she would always remain her mother.

In the video, her mother whose face looked white rocked a big skirt and blouse, a big black headgear, and a big black bag with lots of beads as accessories.

She captioned the video:

“Even if she's insane she still remains my mum.”

Reactions as lady posts mentally challenged mum

The comments section was filled with lots of sympathetic reactions from netizens.

Cute qwin reacted:

"Call people for help so she doesn't go far quick recovery to her in Jesus name."

Annie commented:

“Not me shedding tears God heal her for us.”

Callmek8ter said:

“Thank God her body is still covered, I pray for total healing.”

Golden chaii said:

“This is so painful quick recovery to u mom.”

@slim quin reacted:

“I pray God grant her healings.”

@black diamond said:

“Quick recovery in Jesus name Amen.”

Lauretta Stanley reacted:

“May God grant her quick recovery in Jesus name.”

Quindebbie&S reacted:

“May God almighty heal her.”

@nattie_doll said:

“Not me crying right now.”

@slimdiva W*HO said:

“Divine healing to her.”

@splendor said:

“Quick recovery to her.”

Watch the video below:

