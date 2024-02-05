A Nigerian lady has narrated how her cousin’s best friend cunningly ‘snatched’ her boyfriend

According to the lady, the girl had intentionally made her cousin look down on her man, not knowing that she had her eyes on him

Netizens who read the full story on X said it was an old scope that betrayers used to ‘snatch’ their friend’s man

A lady who trusted her friend to give her relationship advice regrets her action after her adviser took over her man.

The victim’s cousin, @Nwunyeegombute3, shared the painful story on X.

Girl betrays best friend who trusted her Photo credit: Andrew Lichtenstein, Maskot/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Girl cunningly takes over best friend’s man

Nwunye revealed that her cousin had called her on the phone sounding sad, which moved her to invite her cousin over.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The victim disclosed that eight months into her relationship, her best friend told her that her boyfriend looked like a market man, which made her start looking down on her man.

The girl kept giving her silly advice on dealing with her boyfriend, which influenced her behaviour until she began giving him attitude.

Her man had intended to come for her introduction last December, but her friend advised her not to agree yet, claiming it was too early.

However, the tables turned by January when the man started giving her attitude, stopped calling her, and finally broke up with her by the end of January.

To worsen the matter, he posted her best friend on his WhatsApp status, and when she questioned her best friend about what was going on, she told her that she didn’t deserve the man.

It was then she realised that her best friend had been plotting evil against her all this while.

The lady wrote:

“Apparently, the friend has been plotting evil since last year. I told her to tell the guy all what the friend said about him. Even though you won't get him back, let him know the kind of demon she is. Young ladies, not everyone around you is a friend. Some want what you have. Be careful out there.”

Reactions as girl betrays best friend

The comments section showed a mild uproar as netizens shared their grievances.

@AlexandriaEkeh said:

“It's only a girl that doesn't know what she want in a man that can be easily deceived especially with friends advices. Why will "my friend" have a say in my own relationship?”

@CHI_funmii reacted:

“Omo, when will women learn?”

@peterpush_23 said:

“Anyone, girl or boy who doesn't know this doesn't know shii about life. Not even your own sister should advise you against your boyfriend.”

@tomiscenery reacted:

“This is an old scheme that most ladies should know.”

@MisterrSabi reacted:

“Probably she is a student Na Thier reasoning be that,my bro was following one of my departmental girls that year she said my bro didn't have 6 packs FF today even Charles inoje belly type she no see. I see taunt her with it today and women time dey pass dey don't know.”

@kufre91 said:

"Women supporting and advising women" helping each other ruin their homes and Relationships.”

@NoblepUche reacted:

“How she go get person like you as big sis still lose guard.”

@DoreenUreki said:

“But this format don cast since na. How come your cousin didn't know about this format??”

@D_lone_wolf_ reacted:

“But you sef as a woman, it's not every advice from your "friends" you heed. It is only YOU that really KNOWS the man you are in LOVE with.”

See the post below:

Lady laments as best friend snatches lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has reportedly started dating a handsome man whom she advised her friend against dating. The young lady probably had her eyes on the same man, which may have been her reason for giving her friend such advice, telling her that the man was rude.

The lady named Ugochi, who is angry, came online to lament, saying she had told her friend that she liked the man. The discouragement from her friend stopped her from dating the guy, but she returned from vacation and discovered that her friend and the man were now an item.

Ugochi tweeted: "This cute guy was all over me and doing all he could to get my attention but my bestie told me to ignore him because he’s too proud and rude. Even though I told her how much I liked him, she made sure I didn’t date him, only for me to come back from vacation and they’re dating."

Source: Legit.ng