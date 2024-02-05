Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg shared an old photo which was his profile picture from the early days of the social media platform

The Meta boss said it was nice to be able to revisit the photo in which he looked younger and was still in school

Thousands of users on Facebook were delighted to see what Zuckerberg's profile looked like 20 years ago

The Facebook profile picture used by Mark Zuckerberg 20 years ago has surfaced and gone viral.

In the profile picture, which was posted by Zuckerberg himself, the Meta boss looked very young and innocent.

Zuckerberg shared the photo he used 20 years ago. Photo credit: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg also shared a screenshot of what his profile looked like in the early days of the social media platform.

He wrote:

"20 years of Facebook calls for revisiting this gem."

Details of the profile show Zuckerberg has been on Facebook since February 4, 2004. He also identified as a Harvard student back then.

See some reactions to the photo below

A lot of Facebook users said they were fascinated by the old profile photo and recalled when they also joined Facebook.

Shankar Bose Meghwal Gangasara said:

"The last 20 years have been amazing and the next 20 years will be amazing. Congratulations on your success."

Hasan Mohiuddin commented:

"Awesome experience. I really appreciate your courage and determination. Keep it up, man."

Myrtle Baguio reacted:

"I remember watching you on TV during your launching of Facebook to the public. I know you started FB inside Harvard with your friends then you took a leap and introduced it to the public. Congratulations! Unlike other platforms like Friendster, etc... Facebook thrives... to more years of connecting people!"

Sanjay Patel said:

"Mark, you made the whole world waste their time and equally connect everyone, bro.. you are a genius, absolutely."

Mark Zuckerberg is among the richest people on earth

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Mark Zuckerberg became the world’s 5th richest man after overthrowing Bill Gates on the Forbes list.

The Facebook founder’s wealth is estimated at $130 billion on Forbes and $134 on the Bloomberg Index.

Zuckerberg’s wealth rose as the share price of Meta increased, which saw him earn $90 billion in 2023.

