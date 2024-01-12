Mark Zuckerberg has become the world’s richest man after overthrowing Billion Gates on Forbes list

The Facebook founder’s wealth is estimated at $130 billion on Forbes and $134 on Bloomberg Index

Zuckerberg’s wealth rose as the share price of Meta increased, which saw him earn $90 billion in 2023



Facebook founder and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has emerged as the world’s fifth richest person on Forbes and Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Zuckerberg, whose wealth surged in 2023, overthrew Bill Gates on Forbes following the rise of Meta stocks in the past months.





Zuckerberg's wealth surges by $90 billion in 2023

According to Forbes Real Time Billionaire data, Zuckerberg’s net worth is estimated at $130.2 billion compared to Bill Gates’ $119 billion.

The Microsoft founder is currently trailing his friend and fellow philanthropist, Warren Buffet, in the seventh position.

Zuckerberg experienced a surge in wealth as Meta stocks rose in value, trading at $369.67 per share as of Friday, January 12, 2024.

Analysts believe the Meta CEO’s wealth began to balloon when he ditched the controversial Metaverse project, which dug endless pits in the purse of the tech company.

Meta CEO experiences wealth rise as company's stock rises

On the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the tech billionaire still ranks fifth wealthiest but trails behind the Microsoft founder at $134 billion to Gates’ $140 billion net worth.

Zuckerberg rose from below the 20th wealthiest man in the world in 2023 to occupy the fifth position on the Bloomberg list after his wealth surged by over $90 billion in 2023 alone.

The billionaire has gained more than $5 billion in the first two weeks of 2024, and analysts believe he might surpass Gates if he sustains the momentum in the new year.

The 39-year-old father of three became the youngest billionaire to feature on the Bloomberg list at age 23 in 2008.

