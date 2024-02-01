A heartbroken young man is trending on social media because of how he cried after he was dumped

In a video, the young man showed himself weeping like a baby while his nostrils were filled with mucus

Netizens sympathised with the man in the comment section as he mourned the painful heartbreak

A heartbroken young man has attracted sympathy from social media users.

In a video he shared on TikTok, @feere_dnd was spotted with no shoulders to lean on as he wept after he was painfully dumped.

The young man wept after he was dumped. Photo credit: TikTok/@feere_dnd.

Source: TikTok

The clip showed his teary eyes, his nose wet with mucus, and his face sweating profusely, indicating he was in deep mental pain.

The man said he had thought he and the person who broke his heart would stay forever. He accused the said lover, whose name he did not mention, of lying to him that they would spend their lives together forever.

His words:

"I thought you said forever? So you lied?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man cries after suffering heartbreak

The video sparked reactions among netizens. While many sympathised with him, others had different opinions.

Amanda said:

"Abeg I dey chop food. Wetin be this?"

@Bad bwoy dhee commented:

"E be like say this one papa guide."

@Ayomi said:

"Why you no get sense."

@The real ejide said:

"E day sweet me as you day cry."

@HER said:

"Take heart bro."

@Ghost girl said:

"And I dey chop ooo. Who send me make I enter TikTok?"

@IJOBA reacted:

"You thank God say they no send a voice note."

@OMOWUMI stitch said:

"So you guys can cry like this because of love?"

@nbarexon38 said:

"Stay strong."

@AYO MI said:

"No tell me say nah because of gal you dey cry like this."

