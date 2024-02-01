A Nigerian wife who had moved to Canada six months earlier shared a video of their emotional reunion

The wife was overjoyed as she finally got to see her husband again after relocating overseas six months before

The happy couple posed for a photo as they greeted each other for the first time in ages at the airport

A Nigerian wife who had moved to Canada six months earlier to pursue her dreams shared a touching video of their tearful reunion, which captured the hearts of many online viewers.

The wife was ecstatic in a video shared by @dannyz_young as she finally got to hug and kiss her husband again after relocating to a different continent six months before.

They are happy to reunite. Photo credit: @dannyz_young/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The delighted couple posed for a lovely photo as they warmly greeted each other for the first time in a long while at the airport, with the wife surprising him with a beautiful flower.

The video showed their genuine love and happiness, and inspired many people to appreciate their loved ones.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bisholar reacted:

“Congratulations dear.”

Rita said:

“Congratulations waiting to testify soon.”

Omowumi Hamzat wrote:

“Congratulations sise.”

Adewoyeyetunde:

“Ur joy shall be permanent ijn.”

Adewoyeyetunde:

“I'm happy for u c.”

Teefah221:

“I pray I unite with my family safely soon.”

Toluademi:

“I cant wait to see My Hubby nd kids too.”

Damilola:

“I can't wait to see my family.”

Itunuanu:

“I can't wait to see my hubby too in the United States of America .”

Woman whose husband relocated to UK reunites with him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a doting couple has gone viral on social media after reuniting with each other in the United Kingdom.

She expressed her initial concerns when her husband left for the UK, thinking their relationship might be over. Netizens who watched the heartwarming TikTok video were joyful for Tolani and her husband.

However, to her delight, they reunited in the UK after an extended period, and her joy knew no bounds. In the comments section, they showered the couple with congratulatory messages, expressing their happiness for their reunion.

Source: Legit.ng