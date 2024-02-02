A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK revealed her experience after living in the foreign country for one year and seven months

She faced difficulties in finding accommodation when she first arrived in the UK, but she eventually settled in a comfortable house

She also visited McDonald's to sample their cuisine and landed a job on her first try

A Nigerian lady who had moved to the UK in search of better opportunities shared her experience after living in the foreign country for one year and seven months.

She narrated the challenges she faced and the successes she achieved in her new environment.

The lady was happy.

Source: TikTok

She recalled how difficult it was to find a suitable accommodation when she first arrived in the UK, as she had to deal with high rents, strict requirements, and limited options.

In a video shared by @purebuks, she expressed her gratitude to a friend who helped her secure a comfortable house in a nice neighbourhood.

She also recounted her visit to McDonald's, a popular fast-food chain, to taste their famous burgers and fries.

Nigerian lady celebrates buying house in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who had relocated to the UK shared the exciting news that she had become a homeowner two years after her move.

The lady, who posed proudly near her new residence, expressed her joy and gratitude for achieving her dream of owning a house.

@theblessingalbright posted a video on TikTok to celebrate her success and inspire others who might have similar aspirations.

Lady who moved to UK posts what happened to her

In another related, Legit.ng earlier reported that on January 7, a Nigerian lady successfully relocated to the UK to start a new life in the European country.

Esther Chukwu posted on Facebook to let her followers know what she went through at Heathrow Airport in London. Esther said she experienced so much delay when she landed as she was not allowed to leave the airport on time.

She said two immigration officials held her and conducted thorough checks on her, including sending emails to some of her bosses and professors in Nigeria.

