A video of a Nigerian mum giving her twin sons some funny advice on how to be responsible at the age of 12 went viral online

The mum said that they would soon have no excuse for being irresponsible, as they would date women who would expect that from them

One of the twins asked why he had to pay for a girl if she could pay for herself, when the mum said that paying for a date was part of being responsible

A video clip that captured a Nigerian mum giving her twin sons some funny advice on being responsible young men at 12 hd gained attention online.

The mum, sitting on a couch with her twins beside her, told them they needed to start acting mature and taking care of themselves, as they were growing up fast.

The mother advised son. Photo credit: @deelashhaven/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said that they would soon have no excuse for being irresponsible, as they would date women who would expect that from them.

She added that part of being responsible was paying for a girl when they took her out on a date someday.

One of the twins, who seemed puzzled by his mum's words, asked why he had to pay for a girl if she could pay for herself.

The video shared by @deelashhaven amused many netizens who praised the mum for her humour and wisdom, and shared their own experiences of parenting or being parented.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Meeeee4real reacted:

“Yes mummy!! We need more mothers like this.”

Lliyal said:

“Love Nigerian aunties, only say the truth.”

Isha wrote:

“She spilled, more parents need to be saying this to their sons.”

Diva:

“Did he say "they can pay for themselves" my boooyyy why.”

Juliet:

“Are they twins omg they look alike.”

Akin:

“They look so unbothered.”

Coco qualite:

“Auntie May God continue to blessss you!”

Jaeglitters:

“I love your mom. This is how it should be. My mom will even tell my brother's girl to bill him.”

Source: Legit.ng