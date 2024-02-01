Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Mum Telling Her Twin Sons How to Be Responsible Young Men, One of Them Questions Her Logic
People

Nigerian Mum Telling Her Twin Sons How to Be Responsible Young Men, One of Them Questions Her Logic

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A video of a Nigerian mum giving her twin sons some funny advice on how to be responsible at the age of 12 went viral online
  • The mum said that they would soon have no excuse for being irresponsible, as they would date women who would expect that from them
  • One of the twins asked why he had to pay for a girl if she could pay for herself, when the mum said that paying for a date was part of being responsible

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

A video clip that captured a Nigerian mum giving her twin sons some funny advice on being responsible young men at 12 hd gained attention online.

The mum, sitting on a couch with her twins beside her, told them they needed to start acting mature and taking care of themselves, as they were growing up fast.

Read also

Wife shows love to husband at his meat market with cake, flower and saxophonist on his birthday

Photo of mother and son
The mother advised son. Photo credit: @deelashhaven/TikTok
Source: TikTok

She said that they would soon have no excuse for being irresponsible, as they would date women who would expect that from them.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She added that part of being responsible was paying for a girl when they took her out on a date someday.

One of the twins, who seemed puzzled by his mum's words, asked why he had to pay for a girl if she could pay for herself.

The video shared by @deelashhaven amused many netizens who praised the mum for her humour and wisdom, and shared their own experiences of parenting or being parented.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Meeeee4real reacted:

“Yes mummy!! We need more mothers like this.”

Lliyal said:

“Love Nigerian aunties, only say the truth.”

Read also

Canadian-based Nigerian father reunites with his children at the airport after long separation

Isha wrote:

“She spilled, more parents need to be saying this to their sons.”

Diva:

“Did he say "they can pay for themselves" my boooyyy why.”

Juliet:

“Are they twins omg they look alike.”

Akin:

“They look so unbothered.”

Coco qualite:

“Auntie May God continue to blessss you!”

Jaeglitters:

“I love your mom. This is how it should be. My mom will even tell my brother's girl to bill him.”

Mum follows son on his first date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a trending video, a woman followed her son to the venue of his first date with a young female.

Taking to the social media platform TikTok, the emotional mum, @seven27fashion, shared her recording from the date.

She said the young lady was beautiful, adding that her son smelled like he drank a whole bottle of Listerine.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel