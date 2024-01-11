A Nigerian lady, whose husband is a nurse in the UK, has posted a video of how she eagerly awaited his return from a 12-hour shift

She phoned him to see how he was doing, and found out that he was clearly dedicated to his work

When he finally came home, she greeted him warmly and depicted her joy at seeing him

A Nigerian wife, who is married to a hardworking nurse in the UK, has shared a touching video of how she showed her love and appreciation for him after a long and exhausting shift.

She called him on the phone to check on his well-being, and he answered with a smile on his face, despite being busy with his demanding work.

They looked happy.

Source: TikTok

She could see how passionate he was about his profession, and how he cared for his job. She waited patiently for him to come back home, and when he finally arrived, she kissed him and welcomed him warmly.

The video shared by the @the_olanrewajus captured the beautiful bond between the couple, and how they supported each other through thick and thin.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TheNightingaleNurse reacted:

“Me a Nurse about to be married to a Doctor, it's gonna be battle of Shiftsssss.”

The Olanrewaju responded:

“More like battle of pathophysiology and treatment plans. Avoid discussion of med issues o.”

Favy:

“Proudly Nursing.”

Arinola:

“I am proud to be a nurse.”

Oladapo Aishat:

“l'm proud to be a nurse.”

LadyCare:

“Me as a nurse and my fiancé à Neuro résident..Is so hard.”

Eúvola's collections:

“I'm a microbiologist dating a surgeon...its worst with surgeons.”

Debbie:

“It's not easy.”

Prech Cali:

“Proudly a nurse.”

Toyo:

“Na today this single life pain me.”

