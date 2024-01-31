A Nigerian man who had recently moved to the UK was overjoyed as he acquired a new car in 5 weeks

He posed proudly next to his compact vehicle, showing off his remarkable achievement

He expressed his gratitude for the chance to own such a wonderful car soon after settling in the UK

The man was happy. Photo credit: @sogorenikeji/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He proudly displayed his remarkable achievement to the world, as he had fulfilled his dream of owning a car in a foreign country.

In a video shared by @sogorenikeji, he expressed his sincere gratitude for the amazing opportunity to acquire such a splendid car shortly after settling in the UK, where he hoped to start a new and better life.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Okikiolaitan reacted:

“Am traveling abroad these year 2024 by God grace.”

Mummy Bee 04 said:

“Congratulations !!!Why are some ppl abroad make us believe that abroad is difficult. I must travel abroad too.”

Ololade wrote:

“Congratulations, your story is inspiring, I tap into a sUccess story like this one, God is faithful, Oba alaanu thank you.”

Ashanti commented:

“Congratulations to you sir.”

Arowosaye Abdullateef:

“Glory be to Almighty God.”

Titilayo Bamigbade:

“Congratulations dear,koni je posi yin loruko jesu.”

Motunrayoomotosh2:

“Congratulations. that's lovely,by God grace i will soon travel abroad.”

Homolarah Maureen:

“I will be in UK this 2024 in Jesus name.”

Memunat Ose:

“God will bless your journey inshallah.”

Source: Legit.ng