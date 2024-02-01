Tayo Aina, the Nigerian Youtuber who paid money to become a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis, has opened up on how he got the money

Tayo paid $150,000 for the passport of St Kitts and Nevis, which he said would enable him to travel the world unrestricted

In a new YouTube video, Tayo said he was an Uber driver before he started making videos which enabled him to earn income

Famous YouTuber, Tayo Aina has shared the secret of how he got $150,000 to pay for the citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis.

Tayo recently acquired a passport from the Caribbean country, which he said would complement his Nigerian passport and help him to travel to wherever he wants to make videos.

After paying the whopping sum of $150,000 (N135 million) for the passport, Tayo became free like a bird as he showed how his journeys became more seamless.

Making money online as a YouTuber

However, some people were eager to know how he made such a huge amount of money.

He has posted a new video detailing how he became a YouTuber after working as an Uber driver in Lagos.

He said he started making videos and posting online five years ago, and this has yielded income for him as brands pay him sometimes to travel to little-known places to make videos.

Tayo noted that he makes money from videos on YouTube and from selling courses to would-be creators.

He said anyone could also make money on YouTube if they find a good niche and focus on telling great stories.

Reactions to Tayo's video

@kasikwagoma6740 said:

"Your content is sophisticated, intelligent and smart."

@crudetube69 commented:

"Not as easy as it sounds. Takes a lot of effort and it isn't for everyone. You need to be as passionate as Tayo and co to make it."

