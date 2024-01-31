A Nigerian man shared his story of living in a dilapidated house in a ghetto in Ibadan to save enough money to relocate abroad

The man revealed the house and the old toilet that he and his family endured in order to pursue their dreams

In the video, the man said he sold his properties and his car and was happy that he finally realised his dreams

A Nigerian man who posted a video on TikTok narrating his inspiring story of how he lived in a shabby house in a poor neighbourhood in Ibadan to save enough money to move abroad has drawn a lot of attention and admiration from viewers.

The man showed the viewers the house that he and his family lived in, which had a leaky roof, cracked walls, and no electricity.

The man finally achieved his dreams. Photo credit: @larryqulex/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He also showed the old and dirty toilet that they had to share with other tenants in order to cope with their situation.

In the video shared by @larryqulex, the man said he sold all his properties and his car and sacrificed his comfort and convenience for his dream.

He expressed his joy and gratitude that he finally achieved his goal and relocated abroad with his family.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng