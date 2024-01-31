The Nigerian lady who has become popular because of her robotic moves and mannerisms is at it again

In a new video, the lady, Jadro Lita, was spotted eating amala and ewedu but she was still in character, behaving like a robot

Jadro Lita first started to eat with a spoon but switched to using her hands when the spoon did not work well

Jadro Lita, the Nigerian lady who is popular for behaving like an AI robot, has been seen eating a local delicacy.

In a video shared on TikTok by @mr_heelariouz_, Jadro Lita was seen eating amala and ewedu.

Jadro Lita ate amala and ewedu. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr_heelariouz_.

Source: TikTok

The video shows that Jadro Lita was not wearing her signature AI costume, but she was in character.

She first started to eat with a spoon but soon switched to using her hands as it appeared the spoon did not give her what she wanted.

The way she ate the popular swallow and how she was still behaving like a cartoon character impressed many of her fans.

A lot of her fans went to the comment section of the video to appreciate her talent and beauty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Jadro Lita eats amala and ewedu

@clever commented:

"Jarvis is so pretty guy."

@Rodn3y junior said:

"Jarvis abeg na 2024 we de enter. Try to update your version."

@KING DRAXLER commented:

"What's the relationship between Jarvis and king of reaction."

@Green gem commented:

"This girl too good with her robotics moves."

@RUKA said:

"Any post I see Jarvis's face, I must comment or like. It's well with you, dear. We still plenty that love your content."

@My success commented:

"Jarvis, you too good abeg. I love you."

@W I S D O M asked:

"Who notice her moves sync with the beat."

Jadro Lita seen during make-up session

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Jadro Lita appeared in a video shared by her make-up artist.

In the video, the AI lady, Jadro Lita, was being transformed by the make-up artist, who was making sure she looked like a robot.

After the make-up session, Jadro Lita looked incredibly different as her face changed to look like that of a cartoon character.

Source: Legit.ng