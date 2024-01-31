A hardworking lady has shared an inspiring video on the TikTok app flaunting her achievements at a young age

According to the lady, she has two hair salons and makes not less than $10k plus (N8,965,000) in a month

The lady's accomplishments sparked lots of reactions from netizens who praised her in the comments section

A resilient black lady has revealed how her passion for hair styling made her a millionaire at a young age.

The lady identified as @thabadari on TikTok said she began to take hair styling as a serious job when she was just 17 years old.

Lady flaunts her luxurious hair salons Photo credit: @thabadari/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Hair stylist makes N8,965,000 at 2 salons

According to her, her profound dedication to her job has changed her story and made her a millionaire.

She revealed that she now owns two hair salons and is currently doing very well for herself.

The lady also stated she makes $10k (N8,965,000) in both of her salons in just one month.

In the trending video, she was seen cleaning and getting one of her salons ready for a client to come in.

She wrote:

“Pov: You started taking hair seriously at 17, now you own 2 salons making 10k+ a month doing what you love. I love being a boss. I manage both my locations daily on top of still slaying my clients! I don't even have to come into work if I dont want to, but I chose too I can TEACH you how to do the same.”

Netizens in awe of lady’s achievement

The comments section was filled with reactions from those in awe of her accomplishments.

Alicia said:

“Low key I want to do hair, I do my own hair but I feel like I'm confused cause I got too many talents.”

@hypersxualgoth222 said:

“Girl your salon is absolutely beautiful.”

<3 reacted:

“That flooringgggggg@ Never seen nothing like it! Go you!”

NaKisha Allen said:

“I love this for you don't stop keep going!”

W Dams said:

“@YISHA'S hair this going to bu soon bby A.”

milesmide reacted:

“You don't need a stylist or apprentice.”

Scabony2 said:

“I'm gonna be a boss soon.”

Kay Michelle Jay said:

“Wow this is so beautiful! wish u Nothing but the best for ur salon!!”

DreadheadTrae said:

“All the motivation I need right here.”

Northwest reacted:

“Awesome.”

Watch the video below:

