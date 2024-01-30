A group of albino students danced in an entertaining way, and the video has impressed a lot of people on TikTok

In the clip, the students were in their school uniform when they decided to entertain people with a sweet dance

A lot of their followers confessed admiration for them after the video went viral and got close to 10000 comments

No fewer than 12 million people have viewed the video of a group of albinos who danced in a sweet way.

The short video lasted only 22 seconds, but it captured the attention of TikTok users and received nearly 10,000 comments.

The students displayed a sweet dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@a_sqaud.

In the clip shared by @a_sqaud, the cute-looking albinos danced in uniformity at a place that appeared to be a school compound.

They were putting on uniforms when they gathered to shake their bodies and entertain the public. Many of their followers expressed admiration for their dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as albinos entertain netizens with a nice dance

@Courtney Mi-Amor said:

"Absolutely beautiful albino babies. I love all the shades we as black folks come in."

@maloza78 asked:

"How did you all meet?! This is kinda cool."

@Which asked:

"You guys are just adorable."

@Luqman Sauls commented:

"It was an all-white party."

@barbieprosper said:

"The way they resemble as if they are from one mother."

@Uncle Shredded Wheat commented:

"They should make a movie with only them in it. It would be really dope."

@user8557071611017 said:

"Glory be to God, what brought them together."

@Mrs M commented:

"May God cover you, and may you live long to see your dreams come true! You are loved and you are indeed beautiful! We love love this! Stick together."

@nasserdineB said:

"When you are different and you are put in the presence of other different people, you are no longer different, you are part of a whole."

