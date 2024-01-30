A couple has gone viral on TikTok after a video of them shows that they are physically challenged

The video shows that both husband and wife are disabled on both legs, and they use their hands to support their movement

The couple have, however, not allowed their physical challenges to deter their love, and they have been blessed with a baby

A man and his wife are trending on TikTok after a video showed that both of them are physically challenged.

In what many people have termed true love, the couple were seen with their baby as they stepped out in the street.

The video was posted by @mwanjaisiima1dsoc, and it immediately went viral and received more than 7,000 comments.

A lot of people who saw the video praised the couple for exuding happiness and radiating joy despite their physical condition.

The man was the one holding the baby as they moved to a place that appeared to be their compound.

The man then peeled a banana and gave it to the little child.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a disabled couple

@Osubo J reacted:

"This is so touching. I think the couple need wheelchairs to ease their movements. where are they from? I think I can help to get them wheelchairs."

@ace of hearts commented:

"Love has no shape, no size, it's true love. If you agree with me. give me a heart."

@Caroline said:

"You are better than the men who have everything but can't afford to take care of their families. God bless you."

@user50775302837227 said:

"The love l have for the lady. She is ever smiling."

@Blanchedjondo12 said:

"We don't need much to be happy. I adore you. May the almighty lord protect you."

@marina said:

"And we still complain about life."

