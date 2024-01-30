A Nigerian man who is in Cote d'Ivoire for the ongoing African Cup of Nations has lamented the high cost of internet data

Pooja, who is a photographer, said he bought 15 gig data for 10,000 CFA, which amounted to N20,000

Many Nigerians who saw the post on X expressed surprise that the CFA currency was stronger than the Nigerian Naira

A Nigerian man has expressed surprise that 15 gigs of internet data cost N20,000 in Cote d'Ivoire.

Pooja is covering the ongoing AFCON as a photographer, but he has received shockers trying to spend the CFA currency.

The man said 15 gig of data is N20,000. Photo credit: X/PoojaMedia.

Source: TikTok

According to Pooja, he found out that his data had been exhausted and had to buy another to access the internet.

He said he paid 10,000 CFA for 15 gigs of data, which amounted to N20,000. This is highly expensive compared to Nigeria.

His words:

"I need to continue to consciously train myself not to always convert my expenses to Naira when I'm on an international trip cos of my mental health. Stepped out this morning & realized that my data had finished again (cos I was using free Wifi in our apartment over the weekend). Now, I will have to do another 10K cefa (N20K) for 15G."

Checks online showed that one naira is currently exchanged for 0.67 CFA at the official market.

See his post below:

Reactions to the cost of data in Ivory Coast

@April11Media commented:

"Seeing CFA stronger than Naira na nightmare itself."

@pbtips_ said:

"That 20k go do 200GB for Naija."

@daltonchinedu reacted:

"OMO, no place like home."

@maviesnails said:

"Omo, look at what our naira is causing."

@Bros_Uti said:

"This is exactly what I suffered in Benin Republic for more than three months before running for my dear life."

Man gets 270,000 CFA after converting N500,000

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in Ivory Coast said he converted N500,000 to CFA, and it amounted to only 270,000 CFA.

In a post he made on X, Taofeek Ibrahim, a professional photographer covering the 2023 AFCON, said he was surprised.

Other social media users who saw the post said they were not surprised that the naira is weaker than the CFA.

Source: Legit.ng