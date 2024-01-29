Seun Kuti made a startling revelation, asserting that the Nigerian police are actively participating in kidnapping citizens

In a recently circulated video, the singer shared the details of his discovery about the involvement of the Nigerian police in abductions

Recalling his personal prison experience, he revealed that most members of the national body are involved in kidnapping gangs

Aforbeats star Seun Kuti made the shocking claim that the Nigerian police have been long involved in kidnapping.

In a viral video, the musician shared his experience with the national body and how they have, in one way or another, conducted the illegal act of kidnapping.

Seun Kuti says Nigerian police are the biggest kidnapping group in the country. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

Seun mentioned that during his last arrest at Panti, he was kept in cell one instead of cell two, where most celebrities and top personalities were usually detained.

The cell one was designed for hardcore criminals, and during his time there, he learned that almost every kidnapping gang had a police officer as their member.

Kidnapping, in his view, is being taken against one's will and then offered ransom in return for release.

The Grammy-nominated artist claimed that the majority of Nigerians have been victims of police kidnapping because they frequently take citizens against their will and demand money for bail.

A large number of internet users agreed with Seun Kuti.

"And today the police is recruiting so called ex bandits and boko haram graduates …Another set of new kidnappers into the country ..Make una stay safe oo."

"As odd as it may sound, everything he said is true. Our institutions are extremely corrupt and anti-people."

"No lies here! I lady tweeted how her father was kidnapped and Nigerian police told her to go and pay the ransom!"

"This guy they split fire."

"They always labeled smokers as bad people. They are the ones fighting for the country while the cooperate one is looting everything to the ground."

Verydarkman and Seun Kuti spark reactions as they hang out

Popular Nigerian social media user Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, added the famous Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti to his list of celebs he met during his courtesy visit to Lagos.

Recall Legit.ng reported that the outspoken TikToker was invited to Lagos by singer Davido, who flew him in on his private jet and hosted him in a 5-star hotel.

In a last update, the popular TikToker was spotted with Seun Kuti, a music legend and son of the revered pan-Africanist Fela Kuti.

