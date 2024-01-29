A talented Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after showing off her creative bead bag-making skill

The creative lady said she usually gets taunted by ignorant people who do not believe that bead-making is a lucrative skill

Netizens in the comments section were in awe of her creativity and many begged to be her student

A talented lady has taken to TikTok to reiterate the efficiency of bead making as a lucrative skill for any person.

While sharing a video compilation of her handwork, she addressed those who have been taunting her for being a bead bag maker.

Lady who makes beaded bags trends Photo credit: @everythingbytewa/TikTok.

Lady reveals amount she makes in craft

The lady identified as @everythingbytewa on TikTok disclosed that people always question he to know if she makes money from her beaded bags.

Showcasing some of the beautiful bead bags she made, she revealed the price of each of them in a bid to answer those taunting her job.

The prices of the bags were quite impressive as they ranged from N30k, N35k, N45k, N50k, and N100k.

She also threw an open question to other bead bag makers to know how they react when people mock them for being beaded bag makers.

She wrote:

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN MOCKED FOR BEING A BEAD BAG MAKER? How did you feel? What did you do in that situation? These people need to know that BEAD BAG MAKING isn't a child's play. Especially those that make fun of us when they see us doing it.”

Reactions trail video of beaded bag maker

The comments section was filled with reactions from those in awe of her creativity.

Mogbekemiloluwa said:

“Yes o but when I remember the kind of money I'm making I will just shake head for them.”

Tutu Yusuf Adewuyi reacted:

“You are too creative, am proud of your creativity, God will bless your hustle EGGE.”

@tina licious1 said:

“Please I want to learn how much you charge for it.”

B.girl said:

“Please can you teach me?”

@mercy de bead maker said:

“Am one of you. Wow your bags look good.”

@bisongprecious897 said:

“Do you train please.”

Mimi said:

“Pls I want to learn, can you teach me?”

Rose Rhoda said:

“Beautiful one, where are you located dear?”

@ayomiposin said:

“Do you teach or train people?”

ADEBlessing reacted:

“This my hand work but na laziness dey do me & (Is not easy to make bag bead oh.”

Susan said:

“The money you charge is nothing compared to the effort you put into this bag. If Gucci is to sell this bag it will be worth millions.”

Watch the video below:

Creative man redesigns Keke like SUV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of the interior of a tricycle (keke) looking like a posh car has gone viral on the internet as people were wowed by it all.

In the clip, the interior was well decorated that the seat matches that of a car. At the centre of the seat is a drink holder. You would think it was a vehicle being filmed if you never started watching the video from the beginning.

Many people who reacted to the video online commended the designer as they said he could change the look of anything with his skill.

