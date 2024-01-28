A married woman surprised many people on the internet after she said she searches for other men on her husband's approval

The woman, Alexandra Le Tissier, said her relationship with her husband got boring, and they decided to try new things

Her husband, Mitch, accepted that she should use Bumble, a dating app, to search for other men she likes

A lady said she is the luckiest woman on earth because her husband allows her to go into relationships with other men.

The woman, Alexandra Le Tissier, said she has her husband's approval to look for men who she might like on Bumble, a dating app.

The lady says her husband approves of her search for other men. Photo credit: Caters News Agency/Daily Mail.

Alex said her relationship with her husband was a bit boring, and she asked him if she could look for other men online through Bumble, and he agreed without delay.

In fact, Alex told Daily Mail her husband is cool with the idea and has even helped her search through the app sometimes.

Her words:

"He's pretty open-minded. He's not judging in any way, so he's absolutely fine with it. The only rule we have is that it can only be for fun. It can't be anything serious. It's really not interested in doing it himself, which is really funny to me."

According to the lady, she is still actively searching and has yet to make her choice of man on Bumble.

Her words:

"I have been culling people depending on like their hairline and old they are. So it's been quite a fun experience. "

Alex said the potential man who would be going into a relationship with her would eventually have her husband's approval.

She said:

"I did actually let him swipe for me. It was funny. He knows my type - I like geeky guys."

