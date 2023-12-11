A petite lady shared a video to show off her tall boyfriend, who towers above her by several inches

The lady revealed that she and her man have been together since 2017, which means they have dated for six years

Because of the noticeable differences in their height, netizens have taken a special interest in them on TikTok

A beautiful lady and her boyfriend have become celebrities on TikTok because of the differences in their heights. While the lady is petite, her handsome man is several inches taller.

The lady said she and her man have been dating since 2017. Photo credit: TikTok/@callme_nene2.

In the photo, the lady stood with her man, and netizens quickly noticed that the man towered above her.

Man's height dwarfs that of his girlfriend

The throwback photo showed when they were younger and growing up, but the second one taken recently showed a more mature couple.

The lady revealed in the video's comment section that they started dating in 2017, making 2023 their 6th year as a couple.

Netizens praised the couple for staying together for a long time, but some said it was a long-distance relationship because of the height difference. The video was shared by @callme_nene2.

Netizens react to video of tall man and his short girlfriend

@LadyG said:

"A perfect definition of a long-distance relationship."

@Lopez commented:

"That black shoe really saw shege."

@Mmesomachukwu said:

"Looks like one Louis guy I know."

@Jenny said:

"Tall guys like this no dey break heart. These people close to ground."

@Łįł~fâvÿ said:

"And I was screaming “iroko” iroko."

@Lynxx asked:

"How long have you guys been together."

@Hajarah Kabir said:

"The girl is not short. It's the guy that is too tall."

@CodedMey said:

"Omo, this guy tall ohh."

@Sharry Joyce said:

"This na the real definition of upper and lower cases wey our English teacher tried to explain."

