An artist has produced an interesting artwork using only one packet of Dangote salt, and it has gone viral on TikTok

What is more interesting is that the artist chose to draw the TikTok man who used to ask, "Which country is this?"

The video of the artwork went viral, and there is a barrage of "What country is this?" questions in the comment section

The TikTok man who is in the habit of asking "What country is this?" under every post he sees has become more popular.

An artist, @emotoned, has used one packet of Dangote salt to draw the popular TikTok man who is known for his persistent question.

The artist used Dangote salt to draw the viral commenter. Photo credit: TikTok/@emotoned.

Source: TikTok

Many TikTok users have become familiar with the TikToker who seems to be in the comment section of almost every post.

It is suspected that there are many fake accounts using the same picture to ask, "Which country is this?" in people's comment sections. Many people don't know his real account.

After the artist posted the artwork, a lot of TikTok users immediately recognised the man's face.

As soon as he posted it, there were many "Which country is this?" questions trailing the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man uses Dangote salt to produce artwork

@Daniel Jackson said:

"He's so everywhere, what country is this?"

@dyrzon.z commented:

"He looks like that one Dhar Mann actor who always play the rich Italian dad."

@what country is this said:

"Your art has captivated my gaze and touched my heart thank you so much. What country is this."

@Cristie reacted:

"How do you even discover that you can do this?"

@rutex24 said:

"This innocent man dey e village he doesn't even know he is popular."

Artist draws a policeman, makes him happy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that it was a moment of uncontrollable joy when a policeman got a free artwork from a street artist.

The brilliant artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, has the interesting character of going to the streets to draw random people.

The policeman who controls traffic could not contain his joy when the beautiful artwork was handed over to him.

Source: Legit.ng