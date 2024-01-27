A 45-year-old businessman obtained his SSCE after 10 years of adult education programme in Abuja

Zakari Yau-Salihu, a 45-year-old businessman, has achieved his dream of obtaining his Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) after 10 years of hard work and perseverance .

Yau-Salihu, who hails from the north, migrated to Abuja to look for money to take care of himself and his family.

However, he faced many challenges due to his lack of formal education. He could not read, write or speak English language, which affected his communication and business.

“I found it difficult to communicate with people because of lack of education. My business suffered setback because people do not understand what I am saying because they don’t speak my language,” he said.

He decided to enroll in the adult education programme in 2011, starting from the primary level.

He spent three years there and wrote a common entrance exam to the secondary level. He then went through both junior and senior secondary levels, overcoming the obstacles and discouragements from his family members and neighbours.

“Today is our graduation day and it is a great day for me. I am very happy and proud of myself,” he said.

Yau-Salihu is not satisfied with his SSCE. He is already preparing for the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination to enable him further his education. He hopes to pursue his passion and career in the future.

“I want to study business administration and management. I have a lot of ideas and plans that I want to execute. Education will help me to achieve them,” he said.

He also encouraged other adults who have not acquired formal education to seize the opportunity and enroll in the adult education programme.

