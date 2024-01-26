A Nigerian lecturer has cried out online after he was denied a N5 million loan at a bank due to his low salary income

The heartbroken man expressed his frustration and disappointment at his predicament while narrating his ordeal at the bank

Speaking further, he highlighted the high disparity in his salary compared to that of lecturers in other institutions

A lecturer identified as Mazi Eze from the Department of English, University of Port Harcourt, has narrated how he was denied a N5 million loan at the bank.

Mazi Eze also seized the opportunity to shed light on the disappointment faced by some of the lecturers in his institution of practice.

Lecturer in pain over poor salary

He sadly revealed that he was denied a N5 million loan at a bank due to his monthly salary of N191,000, PUNCH reports.

Mazi said he had gone to First Bank, Choba, to seek a loan but he was disappointed when his account officer told him that his salary was not enough for the loan he requested.

According to him, he needed the loan to help enhance his Public Speaking Academy Limited and to acquire social media gadgets.

Eze compared his poor salary of N191,000 to his counterparts in other universities who receive monthly incomes ranging from N230,000 to N250,000.

In his words:

“Yesterday, I got insulted big time! By my UNIPORT salary! I went to my bank, First Bank, Choba to borrow N5 million. My account officer, a jolly good lady, said, ‘We cannot give you up to that amount as a loan.’ ‘Why?’ I asked. ‘Your salary cannot carry it. Wait, let me see.’

"She clicked away at her desktop computer and said, ‘Your salary is N191,000. We can only give you 1. something million repayable within three years.’ I shook my head and replied, ‘I don’t need 1. something million.

"What I need is N5 million. I need to fully equip my Public Speaking Academy Limited. I need to buy some gadgets for my social media engagements.’ The lady said, ‘Sorry Sir, your salary cannot carry it.’ That day, I went home without getting the loan. I went home sad. Angry. Depressed.

"I have 10+ years as a lecturer in UNIPORT. I have a PhD And my take-home pay is N191,000. Some of my colleagues who are at my salary scale level at Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Bori Polytechnic, and Rivers State University receive between N230,000 and N250,000 monthly. That’s what they told me. N230,000 to N250,000 monthly is peanuts in this Tinubu’s economy. At UNIPORT, a federal university, it’s N191,000 monthly! What’s wrong with UNIPORT?

'Or is it the same salary scale in other federal universities in Nigeria? In the next six to eight years, by God’s grace and through determination and diligence, I’ll become a professor, and my salary will be a miserable N440,000 monthly. Me, I’m tired of it!.”

Reactions as UNIPORT lecturer cries out online

