A beautiful lady showed people how her boyfriend's life changed after she fasted with him for one year

The young couple got a job that started paying them good money in dollars, further boosting their finance

The man married the lady, they became landlords and have been living together as a blessed couple

A Nigerian lady in Ilorin has narrated how she and her boyfriend's lives changed after they fasted for one year.

The lady (@temi_sweetadejumo) was dedicated towards their life having a good change, and it did. After their spiritual dedication, God gave the boyfriend and her international jobs.

The man held his wife's head as he prayed for her. Photo source: @temi_sweetadejumo

Jobs paying salary in dollars

They both started earning dollars even while working in Nigeria. They moved to a stylish four-bedroom apartment.

A few months later, the boyfriend became a landlord. They both became very financially stable and got married.

The now-husband got his wife a car as a wedding gift. Many people were inspired by their amazing love story.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Success kitchen said:

"Congratulations sis I connect my faith with this your testimony God please answer my secrets prayer and heal me from sickness."

Lucy x said:

"Thank you dear… I will not stop praying and fasting x."

pels collection said:

"Thanks for sharing my hope is raised."

ade kemi785 said:

"Your story really touched me. Thank you for sharing."

Kristarbell06 said:

"God is Good."

She replied:

"Alll the time. You can say that again."

hepzibae said:

"Waoooh 1 year fasting."

Shopwithnina said:

"Beautiful to see Godly couples."

AyoJesulayomi said:

"I trust God for testimonies like this and more in Jesus name Amen."

Nubby asked:

"You fasted for a 1 year?"

Another faithful girlfriend enjoyed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady in a video showed how her boyfriend was in 2020 when he was still hustling.

The man was a public transport driver. The lady joked that nobody saw her when she was being an understanding girlfriend.

A few seconds into the clip, some transitions showed the man made it big in life. They later became husband and wife.

