Job Paying Salary in Dollars: Lady fasts for Boyfriend, his Life Changes, He Becomes Landlord
- A beautiful lady showed people how her boyfriend's life changed after she fasted with him for one year
- The young couple got a job that started paying them good money in dollars, further boosting their finance
- The man married the lady, they became landlords and have been living together as a blessed couple
A Nigerian lady in Ilorin has narrated how she and her boyfriend's lives changed after they fasted for one year.
The lady (@temi_sweetadejumo) was dedicated towards their life having a good change, and it did. After their spiritual dedication, God gave the boyfriend and her international jobs.
Jobs paying salary in dollars
They both started earning dollars even while working in Nigeria. They moved to a stylish four-bedroom apartment.
A few months later, the boyfriend became a landlord. They both became very financially stable and got married.
The now-husband got his wife a car as a wedding gift. Many people were inspired by their amazing love story.
Watch their TikTok photo slide video here.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Success kitchen said:
"Congratulations sis I connect my faith with this your testimony God please answer my secrets prayer and heal me from sickness."
Lucy x said:
"Thank you dear… I will not stop praying and fasting x."
pels collection said:
"Thanks for sharing my hope is raised."
ade kemi785 said:
"Your story really touched me. Thank you for sharing."
Kristarbell06 said:
"God is Good."
She replied:
"Alll the time. You can say that again."
hepzibae said:
"Waoooh 1 year fasting."
Shopwithnina said:
"Beautiful to see Godly couples."
AyoJesulayomi said:
"I trust God for testimonies like this and more in Jesus name Amen."
Nubby asked:
"You fasted for a 1 year?"
