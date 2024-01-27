Tech Job in US and UK: Lady Living Abroad Says she Got N53.4m Yearly Salary, Shares Work Experience
- A software engineer in the UK has made a video to talk about her £30,000 (53,451,660) first annual salary abroad as a new tech sis
- The lady wondered why a lot of people out of the UK were surprised she earned that high as her first salary
- According to her, her salary went significantly higher when she switched to US-based companies that gave stock options
A brilliant lady in tech earning cool money in her industry has shared her first salary as a software engineer.
The lady (@_jenniferopal) said that she was getting £30,000 (N53,451,660) per annum, and she always wondered why people out of the UK thought it was too much.
Software engineer salary in UK
She said:
"When I talk about my salary, a lot of people are quite surprised. So I find that it's people outside the UK are actually quite surprised."
The software engineer added that when she moved to another company, her salary moved to £3,150 (N5,549,581.8).
According to her, her pay took a huge bump when she started working for US-based companies as she had the opportunities for stocks in six figures.
Many people in her comment section shared their salary experience in tech.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Erin said:
"My first job was £18k. I would have died for £30k."
Furgie said:
"My first tech job was 20k - I just wanted to get my foot into the industry."
She replied:
"Yep. Glad you took it! That first step always opens doors for bigger steps."
m said:
"Girl for a first job that’s amazing. i started 16k."
ay0kunl3 revealed theirs:
"£25k as a data analytics intern."
Joshuauk6 asked:
"Are you a front end or back end software developer?"
Praise Ara asked:
"Do you mind me asking how you find US based job roles?"
ceora coding n stuff asked:
"Why is there so much of a difference between UK and USA salaries?"
jide1205 said:
"US-based companies pay way better. I worked with a US-based investment company. The pay was mad. They pay well if u are skilled."
Achidimama said:
"Americans are paid so much better!"
