A software engineer in the UK has made a video to talk about her £30,000 (53,451,660) first annual salary abroad as a new tech sis

The lady wondered why a lot of people out of the UK were surprised she earned that high as her first salary

According to her, her salary went significantly higher when she switched to US-based companies that gave stock options

A brilliant lady in tech earning cool money in her industry has shared her first salary as a software engineer.

The lady (@_jenniferopal) said that she was getting £30,000 (N53,451,660) per annum, and she always wondered why people out of the UK thought it was too much.

Software engineer salary in UK

She said:

"When I talk about my salary, a lot of people are quite surprised. So I find that it's people outside the UK are actually quite surprised."

The software engineer added that when she moved to another company, her salary moved to £3,150 (N5,549,581.8).

According to her, her pay took a huge bump when she started working for US-based companies as she had the opportunities for stocks in six figures.

Many people in her comment section shared their salary experience in tech.

Erin said:

"My first job was £18k. I would have died for £30k."

Furgie said:

"My first tech job was 20k - I just wanted to get my foot into the industry."

She replied:

"Yep. Glad you took it! That first step always opens doors for bigger steps."

m said:

"Girl for a first job that’s amazing. i started 16k."

ay0kunl3 revealed theirs:

"£25k as a data analytics intern."

Joshuauk6 asked:

"Are you a front end or back end software developer?"

Praise Ara asked:

"Do you mind me asking how you find US based job roles?"

ceora coding n stuff asked:

"Why is there so much of a difference between UK and USA salaries?"

jide1205 said:

"US-based companies pay way better. I worked with a US-based investment company. The pay was mad. They pay well if u are skilled."

Achidimama said:

"Americans are paid so much better!"

