Children fulfilled their promise to look after their mother when their father passed away by helping her relocate to the USA

The video showed the elderly woman walking to the airport to catch her flight to the new country

The children made mum’s day unforgettable, as many people who viewed the video hoped to do same

Children honoured their vow to care for their mother when their father died by assisting her in moving to the USA.

The video captured the heartwarming moment of the elderly woman walking to the airport with a smile on her face, ready to embark on her journey to the new country.

The lady was really happy. Photo credit: @swagofafrica/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The children showered mum with love and affection, making her day one to remember, as many people who watched the video shared by @swagofafricannews expressed their admiration and wished to have the opportunity to treat their parents well

Sarfowaah reacted:

“Will surely do same for my parents God please help me finda job.”

Ankwasiafonkoaaa

“Hair colour has started changing just as she landed.”

SARK THE BARBER:

“Am in the uk Will surely bring my two younger brothers from Ghana then we start from here.”

Akyiana Bella 16:

“My mother will testify I love you mama will make yoU proud, I promise.”

Witty Wayne:

“It's a great blessing may we all be great.”

O Maame Nyarkowaa:

“I tap into this blessing for my mum will bring her next year.”

Efya:

“Couldnt do any but I had to fly with her framed picture.I miss u mom.”

Source: Legit.ng