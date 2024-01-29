Global site navigation

Local editions

Grace: Days after her clash with Tacha, Mummy Zee bags first ambassadorial deal in viral video
People

Grace: Days after her clash with Tacha, Mummy Zee bags first ambassadorial deal in viral video

by  Victor Duru

More details shortly...

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

swedrfgh
Mummy Zee secured an ambassadorial deal.
Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People celebrate with Mummy Zee

@bruzieee said:

"Safe to say you’re now an influencer, congratulations, but please always do your due diligence before adverts so as not to soil your name. Just a little advice.
"Ire o."

@hashtagtweets said:

"The beautiful child you're expecting must be named " Àkórédé"
"Your first born should be nicknamed " Àríré"
"Your 3rd child can also have " Bólànlé."

@Blisssonn said:

"Mumzee even entertained them with jollof, you’re doing well ooinn."

@MustapherSaeed said:

"I can't wait to see the lovely naming ceremony you'll put together for your 'soon-to-have baby'. Please do a big party with different brands using the opportunity to advertise. God bless!"

Read also

"Na Wizkid get this sub": Davido reacts amid backlash over verse on Kizz Daniel’s ‘Twe Twe’

@CityBoyyxxx said:

"Mummy Zee just come online air Tacha like say na dust wey don settle."

@Erica_Primkay said:

"Yes mummy Zee, yes yes yes!! This is how to shut the mouth of haters and people with low self esteem. Show them that u are more mature and steady winning.. your star power is unmatched.. congrats."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel