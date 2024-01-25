A young lady picked up her cousin from school and was amazed by how popular she was

The little girl in the backseat smiled as her classmates gathered around the car and cheered for her

Her classmates were delighted that her relative had come with a car to collect her in the touching scene

A young lady had gone to the school to pick up her little cousin, who was finishing her classes for the day.

She had no idea how popular and loved her cousin was among her classmates until she witnessed a heartwarming scene.

The students were so excited. Photo credit: @S.eemah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The little girl sitting in the backseat of the car beamed with joy as her friends surrounded the vehicle and greeted her enthusiastically.

In a video shared by @S.eemah, they waved, smiled, and shouted compliments to the little girl, who smiled at them politely. Her friends were also impressed that her cousin had come with a car to fetch her, which added to their admiration and respect for her.

The young lady watched the scene with amazement and pride, feeling happy for her cousin and her positive relationships at school.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anne said:

“We were going crazy much love seemah.”

PENELOPE

“You are loved babe. This is so cute seemah.”

Niabulo Lolo:

“He doesn't like seemah.”

Wandi ndlovu:

'Seemah. May God bless you sisi you deserve every good thing the laugh from your lil sis iyaaa girl now they believe you.”

Don:

“We love Seemah.”

Pretty king69:

“That cousin is gonna be hella popular now.”

Tessy:

“Baby cousin's laughter is giving.”

Gee martins:

“She learnt that laughter from you.”

Nosibusiso:

“The laughter is giving "aphi amangami?"

Deenene2:

“Yooo cc not me seeing my daughter screaming, she is super happy she saw you, i just had to come and check the video.”

Source: Legit.ng