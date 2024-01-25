A young boy and a girl are trending on social media because of how they walked hand-in-hand after school

They were spotted as the boy helped the girl to carry her schoolbag, and they behaved as if they found it hard to let go of each other

Some people said they thought the two kids were siblings but were surprised when the boy dropped off the girl at her place and turned back

Two little kids have caught the attention of social media users because of how they held hands while returning from school.

In a trending video shared on TikTok by @khaliphakush, the kids, a boy and a girl, were seen walking hand in hand.

The boy helped the girl to carry her bag. Photo credit: TikTok/@khaliphakush.

Source: TikTok

At first, some social media users said the two kids were siblings because they were headed in the same direction after school.

But others saw the video differently after the boy appeared to have dropped off the girl at her house and turned to go to his own place. Also, he helped the girl to carry her schoolbag.

TikTokers said the kids must share a special bond for them to have walked home together if they are not siblings.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a boy and his classmate

@Kaffy06 commented:

"Boyfriend and girlfriend."

@Excellent prince said:

"From the look of things e be like say baba forget his own school bag for school self still secured him babe own."

@Davakins reacted:

"He even hold stick incase if anyone need am."

@user1655031445257 said:

"Not even a kiss or hug?"

@judeing2 said:

"Na me sell cement for them to build this solid foundation of their relationship."

@Odunayo_me said:

"The boy escort him babe reach house then turn to his own destination. This is foundational."

@PABLO CRYPTO reacted:

"They are in a serious relationship."

@blaqdiamond098 said:

"This relationship strong o…that stick na for another guy wey go like collect."

Cute boy goes viral online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a handsome baby boy went viral on TikTok after his mother posted a video of him.

The boy had long hair, which made him look more like a girl, especially after it was braided.

A lot of social media users have professed their undying admiration for him and prayed to give birth to a kid like him.

Source: Legit.ng