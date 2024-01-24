A dotting dad has been praised by social media users because of how well he treated his daughter

In a video trending on TikTok, the good father was spotted helping his daughter to make her hair

A caption on the video says the man just returned from work when he suspended his rest to attend to his daughter

A video trending on TikTok shows a father giving his daughter a special treat.

The man was said to have returned from work when his daughter requested him to help make her hair.

The man made his daughter's hair despite being tired from work. Photo credit: TikTok/@cheronorop.

In the video posted by @cheronorop, the man sat on a couch and started combing his daughter's hair in readiness to weave it.

The video was captioned:

"So precious! He was just from work, and my sister wanted someone who could do her hair."

Social media users took to the comment section of the clip to pour encomiums on the man.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a man making his daughter's hair

@Rose Vivian said:

"Our absent dads messed up our whole lives. We're out here settling for less as adults."

@Mamakyla254 commented:

"I have just lost mine today."

@Steph said:

"It just reminded me of how my dad used to iron my high school uniform on opening days. And nowadays, he helps me pack my stuff coming back to uni."

@Naiari commented:

"My dad used to do it for me, too I thought it was a normal thing."

@coll commented:

"I wish my Dad could see how other dads are doing to their kids. To all the active dads keep up with the good spirit."

@Ms. C said:

"Growing up, my dad let me practise braiding on his afro. Bless that man's heart!"

@valor commented:

"My dad can't, but he pays for it, always wanting me to look good. God bless him for me."

Lady praises her dad who sells akara

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady posted a photo of her father, appreciating him for the sacrifices he has been making for her.

Eze Eseoghene said she is proud of her dad, who fries akara and was able to sponsor her education at a private school.

The photo posted by Eseoghene went viral and attracted comments from people who described her father as a great man.

