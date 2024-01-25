The University of Wageningen in the Netherlands is now accepting applications for its Africa Scholarship Programme

The scholarship opportunity is open to students who are from African countries, and it takes care of the full tuition fee

Apart from a full tuition fees waiver at the University of Wageningen, the scholarship covers visa and travel expenses

The University of Wageningen in the Netherlands is accepting applications for its masters scholarships.

The University Wageningen's Africa Scholarship Programme offers a full tuition waiver for students from African countries who are pursuing a masters in the school.

Study at the University of Wageningen for free. Photo credit: Getty Images/JohnnyGreig.

Source: Getty Images

A statement on the school's website reads:

"The Africa Scholarship Programme (ASP) offers talented and motivated students from Africa the unique opportunity to pursue a Master’s degree at Wageningen University and to support capacity building in Africa."

Benefits of the University of Wageningen African Scholarship Programme

The ASP provides travel allowance and pays for the cost of visas for selected scholars to relocate to the Netherlands for study.

It covers the cost of tuition for 24 months, and living allowance for the duration of the study in the school.

How to apply for the University of Wageningen African Scholarship Programme

Those interested in the scholarship must send in their applications on or before February 1, 2024.

However, interested scholars must first apply to the University of Wageningen and be accepted into a masters program of their choice.

The school says:

"If the requirements that are stated above apply to you, and you have applied for an MSc programme before the given deadline, you could be eligible for an invitation to the Africa Scholarship Programme selection procedure.

"A selected group of candidates will be invited by e-mail on March 21, 2024 to participate in the ASP selection procedure. Only candidates who are invited to take part in the selection procedure will receive an e-mail."

